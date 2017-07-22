Brewers activate Sogard from DL, send down Broxton

Nerd Power is back.

The Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday activated infielder Eric Sogard from the 10-day disabled list. To make room on the roster for Sogard, slumping center fielder Keon Broxton was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Sogard had been on the disabled list due to a sore ankle. He played in one rehab game before rejoining the team Friday in Philadelphia, although he wasn't activated until Saturday. The 31-year-old Sogard has a slash line of .331/.438/.485 this since being called up in May.

Broxton has been mired in a horrific slump, with just three hits in his last 50 at-bats dating back to June 28. Overall this season he is hitting .218/.294/.430 with 14 home runs and 17 steals, but also a National League leading 124 strikeouts.

The demotion of Broxton leaves Brett Phillips as the only true center fielder on Milwaukee's roster, although Hernan Perez has played 12 games there in 2017, including seven starts.