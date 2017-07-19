Mizzou to stage concerts before home football games

The tailgate experience at Mizzou football games will have another element this fall: pregame concerts.

Mizzou is launching a "Tailgate Concert Series" before all 2017 Mizzou home football games.

Each concert will feature a "nationally prominent artist," according to a school press release, and will start afterthe "Tiger Walk," which happens 2 1/2 hours beforekickoff. The stage for each performance will be in Tiger Town, on the east side of Faurot Field on Mick Deaver Memorial Drive outside Memorial Stadium.

We believe the Tailgate Concert Series will be a great addition to the Mizzou game-day experience for all Tiger fans, Jay Luksis, Mizzou senior athletics director for marketing and revenue generation, said in the press release. Weve been able to secure a great lineup of artists for the season that should appeal to fans of all ages.

Admission to the one-hour concerts is free and does not require a game ticket.

The current schedule for the 2017 concert series:

September 2 vs. Missouri State Ocean Park Standoff

September 9 vs. South Carolina -- Lauren Jenkins

September 16 vs. Purdue -- Wilder

September 23 vs. Auburn -- David Nail

October 21 vs. Idaho -- Gin Blossoms

November 4 vs. Florida -- Josh Abbott Band

November 11 vs. Tennessee -- Shane Smith and The Saints