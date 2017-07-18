Twins add veteran pitcher Bartolo Colon to roster

It's official; "Big Sexy" is here.

The Minnesota Twins selected the contract of starting pitcher Bartolo Colon ahead of a game against the New York Yankees, announcing that the 44-year-old will start Tuesday.

A fan favorite throughout his three-year run with the New York Mets, Colon is in his 20th MLB season and signed with the Twins after being released by the Atlanta Braves last month.

A four-time All-Star, Colon made his major-league debut in 1997 and the Twins will be his 10th major-league team.

The Twins also added left-handed pitcher Craig Breslow, reinstating him from the 10-day disabled list, sending first baseman and designated hitter Kennys Vargas to Triple-A to make room for him.

Starting pitcher Phil Hughes was placed on the 60-day DL with what the team called "symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome" to make room for Colon.

The condition cost Hughes most of the 2016 season, while the veteran had a rib removed to correct the issue.