Padres-Rockies begin 3-game series in Denver

DENVER -- Coming off a much-needed road win over the New York Mets, the Colorado Rockies begin a three-game series Monday against the San Diego Padres, the start of a seven-game homestand.

The Rockies were outscored 23-5 while losing the first two games to the Mets, with Colorado's starters combining to pitch 2 1/3 innings while allowing 12 runs. However, the Rockies packed seven runs into the first two innings Sunday and averted a sweep with a 13-4 win.

It was their highest run total of the season and the third-most runs they have scored in a road game since 2008.

"A stress-free kind of a day after we jumped out to the big lead," Colorado first baseman Mark Reynolds said. "Our team needed it."

The Rockies reinstated Ian Desmond from the disabled list, and he singled home the first two runs in a four-run first inning and went 2-for-3 with a double. He was back after missing nine games due to a right calf strain.

"I think every team around the league always says, 'Happy flight.' You want to fly home on a win," Desmond said. "You want to travel on a win, and we were able to do that today. Get back and see what tomorrow's got for us."

The win was just the sixth in 21 games for the Rockies, who are 5-4 against the Padres this season but lost two of three to them in April in the first series at Coors Field.

Colorado's German Marquez (6-4, 4.36 ERA) will start Monday against San Diego's Luis Perdomo (4-4, 4.54).

Marquez last pitched on July 7, when he held the visiting Chicago White Sox to three runs and nine hits in seven innings. He issued no walks for the first time in his 14 starts this season. It was Marquez's longest outing since he pitched a career-high eight innings May 10.

The Rockies are 8-6 in games started by Marquez, who is 3-2 with a 4.66 ERA in six starts at home.

Marquez is 0-1 with a 9.72 ERA in three games (one start) against the Padres. The relief outings came last September. He started at San Diego on June 2, allowing eight hits and six runs in five innings with a career-high nine strikeouts as the Padres won 8-5.

Perdomo last pitched July 5 at Cleveland and was the winning pitcher in San Diego's 6-2 victory. He allowed two runs (one earned) and nine hits in five innings with no walks and four strikeouts. Perdomo is 0-2 with a 5.32 ERA in five games (three starts) against the Rockies.

The Padres are 7-8 this season in games started by Perdomo, who will be starting at Coors Field for the first time. In his only start against the Rockies this season, Perdomo was not involved in the decision when he gave up five hits and one run in six innings before the Padres lost 3-2 in 11 innings on May 4.

San Diego has won seven of 10 games after opening the second half by winning two of three at home from the San Francisco Giants. The Padres, who are beginning a seven-game road trip Monday, are 16-28 on the road but have won three consecutive three-game series, the first two on the road at Cleveland and Philadelphia leading to the All-Star break.

Padres catcher Austin Hedges missed the last two games after getting hit in the mask with a foul ball in the seventh inning Friday. San Diego manager Andy Green said Sunday that Hedges was still "hazy," so backup catcher Hector Sanchez again started against his former Giants teammates.

The switch-hitting Sanchez hit a walk-off, two-run homer batting right-handed Saturday, giving the Padres a 5-3 win. Batting left-handed Sunday, Sanchez hit a three-run homer in the first, highlighting a four-run inning that helped the Padres win 7-1.

"You're looking for opportunity to help your team win," Sanchez said. "It's a bad thing Hedges is hurt. That's not the way you want to (get in the lineup). But you have to be there for your team. You have to be ready."