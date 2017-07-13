Justin Robinson scores 19 as Heat improve to 3-1 in Las Vegas Summer League

Justin Robinson made a go-ahead jumper with 11 seconds remaining to send No. 12 Miami into a second-round matchup with the unbeaten and fifth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

Robinson scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as Miami improved to 3-1. Lamond Murray Jr. added 17 points.

Washington, the No. 21 seed, fell to 0-4 despite 18 points from Marcus Keene. Ike Diogu had 15 but his potential winning shot was blocked.