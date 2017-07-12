Cavs announce re-signing of Kyle Korver

CLEVELAND The Cleveland Cavaliers have re-signed guard Kyle Korver, the team announced Wednesday from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Korver (6-7, 212) joined the Cavaliers last season after being acquired via trade from the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 7. In 35 games (one start) with Cleveland, he averaged 10.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game while shooting .487 from the field, .485 from beyond the arc and .933 from the free throw line.

For the entire season, he averaged 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.2 minutes and shot an NBA-best .451 (162-359) from three-point range his fourth time leading the league in three-point percentage over his career (2009-10, 2013-14, 2014-15). Korver scored in double digits 19 times with the Cavaliers this past season, which includes a 29-point performance at Indiana on Feb. 8.

The 14-year veteran knocked down his 2,000th career three-pointer on Feb. 15 against the Pacers, becoming just the seventh player in NBA history to accomplish that feat. Korver also appeared in 18 games during Clevelands NBA Finals run, averaging 5.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game.

Korver has appeared in 1,031 games (418 starts) with the Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, Hawks and Cavaliers, owning career averages of 10.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per game.

He is also averaging 8.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 24.9 minutes over 109 career postseason contests (38 starts). An NBA All-Star in 2015, Korver is currently tied for fifth in NBA history with 2,049 career made three-pointers and ranks fifth all-time in three-point field goal percentage (.431, minimum 300 3FGM).

He has hit 100 threes or more 12 times in his career, including each of the last seven seasons.

(Cleveland Cavaliers press release)