Cardinals beat Blue Jays 6-4 to complete doubleheader sweep

ST. LOUIS -- Dexter Fowler, Greg Garcia and Matt Adams each had three hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Thursday night to sweep a day-night doubleheader.

St. Louis scored three times in the first inning of the nightcap.

After Fowler and Garcia hit back-to-back singles, Matt Carpenter plated a run with a groundout and Stephen Piscotty hit an RBI sacrifice fly. Randal Grichuk followed with an infield single and scored on Matt Adams' opposite-field double into the left-field corner.

More from FoxSports







Fowler added a solo home run, his third of the season, in the second inning. Matt Adams had an RBI single in the third. Piscotty had an RBI fielder's choice in the fourth to make it 6-0.