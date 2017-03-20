Miesha Tate would 'love' to make an appearance in WWE

Miesha Tate may be done with fighting, but that doesn't mean she's not open to other endeavors like making an appearance in the squared circle as part of the WWE.

The former women's bantamweight champion announced her retirement from mixed martial arts last November, but she's been staying busy with numerous projects including analysis work for several recent UFC fight cards.

Just recently, Tate was asked about her interest in potentially making a transition to professional wrestling as well with a possible appearance in the WWE.

Tate's biggest rival Ronda Rousey has already appeared at WWE WrestleMania and there have been rumors for months that the promotion wanted lightweight champion Conor McGregor to show up in the ring at some point in the future as well.

According to Tate, she would welcome the chance to become the latest UFC fighter to crossover and make an appearance in a WWE ring.

"I would love to," Tate said when asked about appearing in WWE at a recent Q&A. "It would be fun. I would love to.

"I'm open to all kinds of things like that. It would be a lot of fun."

Tate make an appearance on WWE programming doesn't exactly mean she would fully transition to professional wrestling but she wouldn't be the first fighter to test the waters in recent history.

Former UFC welterweight Matt Riddle has been making waves in the independent wrestling circuit for more than a year with many insiders believing he could be a future star with a promotion like WWE.

Former "Ultimate Fighter" competitor Shayna Baszler has also been keeping busy on the independent wrestling scene while light heavyweight competitor Tom Lawlor just recently made his professional wrestling debut in Las Vegas.

Perhaps Tate will join them -- at least on a temporary basis -- if WWE comes calling.