Emotional young Northwestern fan becomes instant tourney highlight

The NCAA tournament is synonymous with many things ... crying is about to become another.

Joining the infamous Villanova piccolo player this year is the Northwestern fan.

Check out his passion and emotion for the No. 8 seed Wildcats, who faced No. 1 seed Gonzaga on Saturday.

From teary outrage:

This young fan does not agree with the call. pic.twitter.com/A50cJE2D9N — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2017

To thrilling exhilaration:

NORTHWESTERN IS AMPED pic.twitter.com/1gHqrhjXiR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2017

And back to despair.

This kid has ALL OF THE EMOTIONS pic.twitter.com/4P9vaA9fsr — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2017

To be fair, the Wildcats' thrilling run in the second half had everyone's emotions all over the place -- not just the young fan.

NO CYMBAL OR DRUM IS SAFE FROM HIS WRATH pic.twitter.com/YiRePYyR7z — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2017

Though let us not forget the Villanova band member.

Wisconsin certainly didn't.