Daytona 500 sells out for second consecutive year - with one day to spare

The Daytona 500, which will be televised live on FOX at 2 p.m. ET Sunday, has sold out.

Daytona International Speedway track president Chip Wile made the announcement Saturday afternoon during the XFINITY Series race at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. He said all reserved grandstand — or stadium — seats had been purchased for the second consecutive year.

“The ticket demand for the Daytona 500 continues to be a constant in our sport,” Wile said. “Likewise, the race continues to be the perfect kickoff to a new NASCAR season, showcasing the unique and energized at-track experience that our sport – and our stadium – provides to our fans.

“This is the most prestigious event on the NASCAR schedule and a true American sports tradition. Fans have always recognized those facts. This latest sellout, once again, reflects that recognition.”

Ticket holders for the Great American Race on Sunday will enjoy all the amenities that come with the world’s only motorsports stadium including 101,500 permanent and wider seats, five expanded and redesigned entrances, 40 escalators and other upgrades throughout the 11 football-field sized neighborhoods in the facility.

The track said in a statement that premium hospitality, infield admissions and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access still remain for Sunday’s race.

DIS reduced its grandstand seating capacity from 160,000 to 101,500 when it completed its recent $400 Daytona Rising renovation project.

The article originally appeared on FOXSports.com.