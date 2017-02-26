Daytona 500 crash takes Kyle Busch, Dale Earnhardt Jr. out of race

Kyle Busch spun out just past the halfway point of Sunday's Daytona 500, causing a five-car crash that also took out his Toyota teammates and fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Busch blew out his right rear tire entering Turn 3 at Daytona International Speedway. He turned directly in the path of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Matt Kenseth and Erik Jones, a de facto Gibbs driver at Furniture Row Racing.



"Fantastic. Right rear went down entering Turn 3," Busch said on his car radio as he headed to the garage.



Earnhardt — seeking his third win in "The Great American Race" — went to pit road, but his crew could not repair the damage in the alloted five-minute period and the No. 88 car was parked for the remainder of the race.



"I feel horrible for those guys," Busch said. "But nothing we did wrong. Goodyear just can’t build tires that hold air. … That’s so disappointing.”



Busch had won the first 60-lap stage of the race, earning himself a point toward the Monster Energy Cup Series playoffs.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.