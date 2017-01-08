Joe Pavelski had two goals, Mikkel Boedker scored for the first time in 30 games and the San Jose Sharks beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 Saturday night to end a three-game slide.

Patrick Marleau, Mirco Mueller and Joonas Donski also scored for the Sharks, who also helped goalie Martin Jones get his 20th win of the season.

Thomas Vanek, Anthony Mantha and Andreas Athanasiou scored for the Red Wings, who were coming off a shutout and had allowed two goals in their previous two games. Athanasiou scored in back-to-back games for the first time since October and has five points in the two games since being benched.

The Sharks scored three goals within a four-minute span late in the first period, erasing a 1-0 deficit. They also scored twice in the opening five minutes of the third before the Red Wings responded again.