After a two-year run on the Glory Road exhibition at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bill Elliott's 2001 Daytona 500 pole-winning car was given back to its owner, Ray Evernham.

In 2001, Dodge returned to NASCAR in a big way, as Elliott won the pole in NASCAR's biggest race at Daytona International Speedway driving a brand new No. 9 Evernham Motorsports entry.

Evernham tweeted a picture of the all-red ride following its return to his shop.

Back from a 2 year ride on Glory road @NASCARHall 2001 Daytona pole winner @chaseelliott 's Dad #Dodgesreturn pic.twitter.com/SISnxZpdNE — ray evernham (@RayEvernham) January 6, 2017

Elliott's son, Chase Elliott, will make is second start in the 2017 Daytona 500, Feb. 26 on FOX.

A new Icons Glory Road exhibition was unveiled Friday at the Hall of Fame, which features 18 iconic race cars, highlighted by Davey Allison's No. 28 Ford Thunderbird.

Check out all 18 rides below.