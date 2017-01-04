His name is Derek Harper, and he plays for Division II's Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia.

You probably didn't know the name before, but he'll be hard to forget after you watch one of the most vicious college poster dunks ever recorded, where the 5-11 Harper climbed the body of a hopeless LeMoyne-Owen College player and threw it down with ferocity.

Insane.



Dunk of the year candidate from DII Clark Atlanta. (via @HBCUGameday) pic.twitter.com/awlNdMSEH1 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 4, 2017

Now that you've watched the dunk, please re-watch it again -- this time, keep your eye on No. 32 who collapses to the ground in a reaction that is nothing short of spectacular.

Harper finished with 20 points in the 76-73 victory -- but it will be these two that have people talking for a long, long time.