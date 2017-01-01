Corey Perry scored the decisive shootout goal, Ryan Kesler had a hat trick and goalie John Gibson made 52 saves to set career and franchise records in the Anaheim Ducks' 4-3 shootout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

Kesler had his fourth career hat trick and the first since April 7, 2011, with Vancouver. Gibson faced a career-high 55 shots, falling two shy of the club record. Jonathan Bernier, who played briefly in the second period, made one save

Philadelphia had a season-high 55 shots and limited Anaheim to 25 shots on goal. Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier and Brayden Schenn scored for the Flyers, and Steve Mason made 23 saves.