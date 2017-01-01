Bo Horvat got the only goal in the shootout and added two assists, helping the Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night for their third straight win.

Alexandre Burrows and Sven Baertschi scored in regulation for the Canucks.

Drake Caggiula and Connor McDavid had goals for Edmonton.

Jacob Markstrom made 42 saves for Vancouver, and Cam Talbot stopped 30 shots for the Oilers.

Edmonton caught a break with eight minutes remaining in the opening period when the Canucks had a goal waved off. Markus Granlund picked the top corner past Talbot on a long shot, but a challenge by Edmonton determined that Brandon Sutter had interfered in the crease on the play.