On Friday night, the Houston Rockets absolutely annihilated the Los Angeles Clippers into basketball oblivion, 140-116. That's not a typo: 140 points in regulation.

The star of the show, as usual, was Rockets MVP candidate James Harden, who put on a dazzling display of offense:

Harden finished with 30 points (only 15 field goal attempts), hauled in 13 rebounds, dished out 10 assists, and grabbed 5 steals.

With this ridiculous stat line officially in the books, Harden becomes the first player since Chris Paul in 2009 to finish with a line of at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 5 steals. In addition, Harden joins the ranks of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Derrick Coleman, Fat Lever, Terry Cummings, Larry Bird, Alvin Robertson, and Michael Ray Richardson as the only players in NBA history (since steals became an official stat in 1973) to record a stat line of this magnitude.

If Westbrook vs. Harden for the MVP wasn't already a certified main event, it is now.