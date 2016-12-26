STORRS, Conn. (AP) UConn says it has fired football coach Bob Diaco after his third season.

University officials announced their decision on Monday, saying Diaco would be relieved of his duties effective Jan. 2.

Athletic director David Benedict says in a statement that the program needs a new leader for long-term success.

Diaco says he hoped things would have played out differently but that he'll continue to root for UConn to succeed.

The Huskies were 11-26 under Diaco in three seasons, including 3-9 this season. UConn's best finish under Diaco was last year, at 6-7 and a losing trip to the St. Petersburg Bowl.

Benedict says the timing of the move may be surprising but the program needs a change in direction.

UConn officials say the search for a new coach will begin immediately.

