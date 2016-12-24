Kevin Labanc scored his second goal of the game 3:24 into overtime and the San Jose Sharks beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Friday night for their sixth victory in seven games.

Joe Pavelski also scored to send the Sharks into the Christmas break in first place in the Pacific Division, one point ahead of the second-place Oilers. Martin Jones made 16 saves.

The Sharks prevailed when Logan Couture got the puck below the goal line and fed Labanc, who skated in and beat Cam Talbot on the short side for his sixth goal of the season.

Connor McDavid and Patrick Maroon each scored a tying goal in the third period for the Oilers, but they never managed to take the lead as their three-game winning streak was snapped. Talbot made 28 saves.