ELON, N.C. (AP) Elon says head coach Rich Skrosky has resigned to take a job on Butch Davis' staff at Florida International.

Elon athletic director Dave Blank announced Skrosky's decision Tuesday night, calling it ''an unexpected development.''

Skrosky was 7-27 in three seasons with the Phoenix, who were 2-9 this season and 1-7 in the Colonial Athletic Association.

