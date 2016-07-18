Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh featured in new rap video 'Who's Got It Better Than Us'

QUESTION: What happens when you leave Jim Harbaugh without the supervision of an adult?

ANSWER: He goes and does Jim Harbaugh things...

Monday, the University of Michigan's head football coach appeared in a new Wolverines football-inspired rap song and video by hip-hop artist 'Bailey', titled: "Who's Got It Better Than Us?"

It's not just a cameo either. Harbaugh drops bars while driving around in a yellow sports car!

Please don't ever change, Jim Harbaugh, you are perfect just the way you are.