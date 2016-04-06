Cast revealed for 'The Ultimate Fighter: Team Joanna vs. Team Claudia'

The cast for the new season of "The Ultimate Fighter" season 23 was revealed on Wednesday night via "UFC Tonight" with light heavyweights and strawweight women taking center stage this year.

The show will be coached by strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk along with top-ranked contender Claudia Gadelha.

There's no love lost between these two fighters after Jedrzejczyk edged out Gadelha in 2014. Now they will meet again after coaching the latest cast of up-and-comers who hope to join them on the UFC roster.

"The Ultimate Fighter" season 23 will debut with a special two-hour episode on April 20, with 32 competitors battling for a spot on the show.

The cast this season includes 16 strawweights: (Name, record, age, location.)

Alyssa Krahn, 3-1, 28, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

Amanda Cooper, 1-1, 24, Bath, Mich.

Amy Montenegro, 7-2, 32, Forks, Wash.

Ashley Cummins, 3-3, 28, St. Louis, Mo.

Ashley Yoder, 4-1, 28, Indianapolis, Ind.

Chelsea Bailey, 2-0, 23, Chewelah, Wash.

Helen Harper, 4-1, 28, Farnborough, England

Irene Rivera, 6-2, 22, Barcelona, Spain

Jamie Moyle, 3-1, 27, Las Vegas, Nev.

JJ Aldrich, 2-1, 23, Aurora, Colo.

Jodie Esquibel, 5-1, 29, Albuquerque, N.M.

Kate Jackson, 7-2-1, 29, Lostwithiel, England

Kristi Lopez, 2-0, 33, Quartz Hill, Calif.

Lanchana Green, 2-1, 26, Darlington, England

Mellony Geugjes, 0-1, 23, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tatiana Suarez, 3-0, 25, Fontana, Calif.

And 16 light heavyweight fighters:

Abdel Medjedoub, 3-0, 30, Mila, Algeria

Andrew Sanchez, 7-2, 27, Shiloh, Ill.

Cory Hendricks, 3-0, 27, Lynden, Wash.

Elias Urbina, 3-0, 22, Weslaco, Texas

Eric Spicely, 8-0, 29, Stoughton, Mass.

Jamelle Jones, 6-2, 28, Atlantic City, N.J.

John Paul Elias, 3-0, 27, Fresno, Calif.

Joshua Stansbury, 7-2, 31, East Liverpool, Ohio

Kenneth Bergh, 3-0, 26, Oslo, Norway

Khalil Rountree, 4-0, 26, Las Vegas, Nev.

Marcel Fortuna, 8-1, 30, Tubarao, Brazil

Muhammed DeReese, 5-0, 27, Titusville, Fla.

Myron Dennis, 12-4, 27, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Norman Paraisy, 15-4-2, 1 NC, 30, Paris, France

Phil Hawes, 3-0, 27, Little Ferry, N.J.

Trevor Carlson, 10-2, 27, Spring Creek, Nev.

The 12-episode season will air every Wednesday night on FS1 with the finale taking place in Las Vegas on July 8 during International Fight week alongside UFC 200.

Jedrzejczyk and Gadelha will battle in "The Ultimate Fighter" 23 finale on July 8 in the main event.