Watch two huge alligators battle on a Florida golf course

A golfer playing at Bobby Jones Golf Club in Sarasota, Florida, found two surprisingly tall alligators brawling near a water hazard and captured the fight on video.

"Check out this wildlife video captured earlier this week by golfer Barbara Mossop at our historic municipal golf course Bobby Jones Golf Club. It's a good reminder that in addition to being a popular golf course, Bobby Jones is an active wildlife habitat - and you should always golf with caution and be aware of your surroundings."

If you live or play golf in the state of Florida, alligators are a constant threat.

