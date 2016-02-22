Watch WWE star Roman Reigns beast during college football days at GT

In the world of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), there are few stars currently as big as Roman Reigns.

A dynamic athlete in the ring, Reigns is headlining WrestleMania 32 in a World Heavyweight Championship match versus the iconic Triple H.

Before he was body-slamming and mauling wrestlers in the ring, Reigns was doing the same to quarterbacks and running backs on the football field for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Previously known by his real name Joe Anoa'i, he was a first-team All-ACC defensive tackle as a senior. Anoa'i accrued an impressive total of 12.0 sacks and 29.5 tackles-for-loss during his career.

The ACC Digital Network official YouTube page put together a compilation of Anoa'i's highlights. Suffice it to say, but the physicality he showcases in the ring surely emanates from the nasty disposition he displayed on the football field.