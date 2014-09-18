Bucs' Martin out another week

Tampa, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin will miss a third consecutive game due to a lingering ankle sprain he sustained last month.

Martin returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis and participated in Friday's session as well, but was ruled out by the team for Sunday's matchup at Washington on the final injury report.

The Buccaneers will continue to use a rotation of Bobby Rainey, rookie Charles Sims and Mike James in the absence of Martin, who also sat out two games earlier in the season with a knee injury.

On the defensive side, cornerback Alterraun Verner (hamstring) and defensive end Michael Johnson (hand) are both listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt. Both veteran starters did not play in last week's 27-17 loss to Atlanta because of their injuries.

Tight end Luke Stocker, also inactive last week due to a hip ailment, is questionable as well.

Starting quarterback Josh McCown was also on the injury report with a back bruise, but practiced fully throughout the week and is probable to face the Redskins.