Thousands of bees swarm Texas Walmart store

A remarkable video shows thousands of bees swarming the entrance to a Walmart store in Texas.

ABC 13 reported that visitors had to “duck and dive” to get into the store in Eldridge on Wednesday.

A Walmart spokeswoman told Fox News that the retail giant is looking into the situation.

A man in Wallis, Texas was recently hospitalized for three days after he was stung by about 600 Africanized bees. Vern Roberts was mowing his lawn when the attack happened. KHOU.com reported that the bees even managed to sting inside his mouth and throat.

Earlier this year, an 81-year-old man in Liberty County, Texas, survived an attack by hundreds of bees. Farmer Thomas Mizell was working on his property when the bees attacked, according to Fox 26, leaving him with more than 135 stings on his head alone.

