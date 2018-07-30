Exquisite ancient mosaic uncovered in Israel

An incredible 1,700-year-old ancient mosaic has been uncovered by archaeologists in Israel.

Earlier this month, experts discovered the stunning Roman-era artifact in the city of Lod in central Israel. Ironically, the excavation was made prior to construction of a museum to showcase other ancient mosaics found at the site.

In 1996, road workers found a Roman mosaic floor, which subsequent excavation revealed was part of a luxurious 4th century A.D. Roman villa. “We found evidence for Mediterranean luxury that characterized the Roman Empire, including attributes such as fresco wall paintings,” said Dr. Amir Gorzalczany, who is directing the current excavation for the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Rectangular marks on the mosaic may denote where couches were placed.

The recently discovered mosaic will be displayed at the new museum, The Shelby White and Leon Levy Lod Mosaic Archaeology Center, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Similar to the mosaic first discovered in 1996, animals feature in the newly-excavated piece. “The figures, many similar to the figures in the earlier mosaics, comprise fish and winged creatures,” explained Gorzalczany. “A fairly similar mosaic was found in the past in Jerusalem, on the Mount Zion slopes. The Lod mosaics, however, do not depict any human figures that are present in the Mount Zion mosaic.”

“It is quite probable that the same artist produced both the mosaics, or that two artists worked from a similar design,” he added.

