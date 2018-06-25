Virginia firefighters treat guest hummingbird with sugar water in social media post

Was it “feathery” tired?

A hummingbird which wound up at a Virginia fire station was given a dose of sugar water before it flew away, a local fire department said.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department Twitter account posted an image of the hummingbird with a syringe of liquid on Monday.

“Recently Station 31, Fox Mill, A-Shift flew into action as a patient winged its way into the station,” the tweet said. “The fly-in patient was a humming bird who appeared weak and lethargic.”

The bird could be seen drinking the fluid in a photo that accompanied the tweet.

“After a short rest the patient got well and flew the coop,” the tweet said.

