Blue marlin washes ashore on Texas beach

Beachgoers in Texas got quite a surprise on Sunday when a massive blue marlin washed up on shore.

The incident happened in the Gulf Coast town Port Aransas, located just outside Corpus Christi.

"I thought it was a shark eating something and as I walked closer, I discovered it was a blue marlin," Denice Garza told KIII-TV.

Breana Nafziger posted videos to Facebook of 109-inch monster fish on the beach.

According to National Geographic, blue marlins are one of the biggest fish in the world and native to tropical and temperate waters of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. The fish can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and reach 14 feet in length.

"Blue marlins prefer the higher temperature of surface waters, feeding on mackerel and tuna, but will also dive deep to eat squid," according to the magazine. "They are among the fastest fish in the ocean, and use their spears to slash through dense schools, returning to eat their stunned and wounded victims."

A fisherman tried to drag the massive fish back into the sea, but it did not swim and unfortunately died later that day.

"Everybody wanted to save it. Everybody wanted it to swim back out and it was unfortunate that it didn't make it," Garza told KIII-TV.

Experts at the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi are planning to conducting a necropsy on the fish to figure out what led to its death, according to the television station.