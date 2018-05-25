Mystery sea creature 'like a crocodile' found washed up on beach in Wales baffles experts

A mysterious "crocodile-like" creature found washed up on a Welsh beach has left experts baffled.

The five-foot long carcass found on Rhossili Beach, Swansea has a long head, giant jawline and slender tail.

Beth Jannetta, 41, who discovered the monster while walking her dogs, sent a photo of the creature to experts, hoping they would identify it.

But experts are not sure if it is a type of whale, dolphin or porpoise.

Beth said: "It looked like a well rotted cetacean to me. Other people think it is something different, like a crocodile.

"It would be very interesting to find out what species it is.”

Bioscience expert Dr. Dan Forman, from Swansea University, said: "When you look at it the first time you may think it is a crocodile, but it is certainly not.

"There is a big bulge on the base of the skull which is characteristic of a cetacean.”

He added: "We get a reasonable amount of whales and dolphins, a lot which are dead and decomposed in places like Pendine and Rhossili.

“From the data around carcasses washed up, there seems to be a cluster this time of year around June and July.

Mark Hipkin, National Trust area ranger, who was called to collect the body, said he thought it was a porpoise.

He said: "We have porpoises washing up quite regularly, as well as dolphins and seals and sometimes sheep."

This story originally appeared in The Sun.