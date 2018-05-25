Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mystery sea creature 'like a crocodile' found washed up on beach in Wales baffles experts

By Aletha Adu | The Sun
A mystery sea creature was found washed up on a British beach - baffling experts as to what it may be. The five-ft long carcass of the alien-like creature was discovered washed up on sand by dog walker Beth Jannetta, 41. Beth snapped the mystery monster - which has a long head, giant jawline and slender tail - and passed on her pictures to experts. But marine boffins are unable to identify the creature - but say it could be a type of whale, dolphin, or porpoise. WALES NEWS SERVICE

A mysterious "crocodile-like" creature found washed up on a Welsh beach has left experts baffled.

The five-foot long carcass found on Rhossili Beach, Swansea has a long head, giant jawline and slender tail.

Beth Jannetta, 41, who discovered the monster while walking her dogs, sent a photo of the creature to experts, hoping they would identify it.

 ((Credit: Wales News Service))

But experts are not sure if it is a type of whale, dolphin or porpoise.

Beth said: "It looked like a well rotted cetacean to me. Other people think it is something different, like a crocodile.

"It would be very interesting to find out what species it is.”

Bioscience expert Dr. Dan Forman, from Swansea University, said: "When you look at it the first time you may think it is a crocodile, but it is certainly not.

"There is a big bulge on the base of the skull which is characteristic of a cetacean.”

He added: "We get a reasonable amount of whales and dolphins, a lot which are dead and decomposed in places like Pendine and Rhossili.

“From the data around carcasses washed up, there seems to be a cluster this time of year around June and July.

Mark Hipkin, National Trust area ranger, who was called to collect the body, said he thought it was a porpoise.

He said: "We have porpoises washing up quite regularly, as well as dolphins and seals and sometimes sheep."

This story originally appeared in The Sun.