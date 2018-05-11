Cheetahs chase tourists at Dutch safari park after family gets out of car to snap pictures

A French family managed to escape a coalition of hungry cheetahs unscathed after the tourists exited their vehicle to snap pictures of the wild animals — and the heart-stopping moment was caught on tape.

At first, the 3 cheetahs appeared calm, lounging on a patch of grass at Safari Park Beekse Bergen in the Netherlands as the family parked their car a few feet away. A man exited the car and began to take pictures of the cats. Moments later, a woman also got out of the vehicle to put some items in the trunk, with a small child getting out behind her.

They eventually got back in their car and drove off — seconds before one of the cheetahs took notice. The large cat began to chase the car as it drove down a dirt path.

Seconds later, the video pans to the family, once again, leaving their car and climbing a small hill to take pictures of the creatures. But this time, the cats were ready to pounce. A group of tourists in the car behind them, who captured the terrifying encounter on video, gasped and yelled as they watched the cats surround the family.

As the cheetahs start to circle, the man runs and the woman is seen picking up the child, stopping to stare at one of the wild cats before quickly walking away. One of the cheetahs follows closely behind, lunging at the family as they scrambled to get back inside their car.

Fortunately, the family made it just in time.

Park manager Niels de Wildt confirmed the authenticity of the video to Dutch radio station NOS Radio 1 News.

A park spokesman told the station visitors are instructed never to leave their vehicles and warned about the dangers of interacting with wild animals.

"We inform visitors about the risks in several languages throughout the park," the spokesman told NOS.

"These people have been incredibly lucky." - Niels de Wildt, park manager

Park officials said they heard several reports about the incident, but didn't realize the severity of the situation until a video of the near attack surfaced on YouTube this week.

"The cheetahs are on a food schedule so they are not extremely hungry and are not in the hunt," Wildt told NOS. "In the first instance, they have the same reaction as when someone rings in unexpectedly, they think, 'Hey, something strange is happening in our territory.'"

But at the end of the day, Wildt reminded parkgoers, they're still wild animals and people should heed the warnings placed around the park to stay inside the safety of their vehicles.

"These people have been incredibly lucky," he added.

In March, a man a man traveling on an African safari at Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park had a close encounter with a cheetah after the animal jumped into his open car. The cat spent about 10 minutes investigating the car before exiting, the BBC reported at the time.

Cheetahs are the fastest animals in the world, clocking in at speeds of up to 61 miles per hour, according to the Conservation Institute. The predators use speed to their advantage when targeting prey.

"The cheetah is a sprinter, not a long distance runner, but pairs agility with speed for deadly attack runs," the organization explained on its website. "Cheetahs are also very fast accelerators, and can ramp up their speed four times faster than human beings can."