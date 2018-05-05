Bigfoot spotted in New Jersey?

Why did the “Sasquach” cross the road? To give us another reason to make fun of the Garden State.

The legendary — OK, fictitious — “Bigfoot” was allegedly spotted in South Jersey’s densely wooded Pine Barrens, adding to the dozens of sightings in Jersey since the 1960s, according to a group that logs “credible” accounts of the big, hairy, bipedal creature.

“In a split second, I saw something brown on 2 legs and about 6 feet tall sprint behind the car,” writes breathless eyewitness “Tricia” in the latest sighting logged by the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, which tracks the hirsute hallucination globally, The Asbury Park Press reported.

“I caught it in my rear view mirror,” wrote Trica of the creature she said she spied on an overcast April 7 as she drove with her husband and dog near Brown Mills in Ocean County.

“I was kind of thinking to myself that my eyes were playing tricks on me but I just couldn’t shake it,” she wrote.

