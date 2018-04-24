10-foot alligator strolls near Florida middle school, stops traffic

A 10-foot alligator that took a stroll near a middle school in Florida stopped traffic in Deltona, according to a local news report.

The gator walked along Deltona Middle School fence Sunday, according to FOX35. Several witnesses stopped to take pictures, the news station reported, adding that the reptile “literally stopped traffic here along Enterprise Road.”

One witness, a woman originally from New York, said the experience made her a true Floridian.

"I've never had an experience this close, and I am taking this as an affirmation that, after 20 years, I've finally become a Floridian,” she said.

After the middle school was made aware of the gator, school officials reported it to local animal control and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Nancy Wait, the director of community information services for Volusia County Schools, told Fox News on Tuesday.

"Each day our administrators arrive early to check the entire campus, but that gator has not been seen since it was lumbering on the sidewalk Sunday afternoon," she added.