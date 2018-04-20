Expand / Collapse search
9-foot alligator wrangled out of Florida homeowner's pool

By Greg Norman | Fox News
April 19, 2018: A 9-foot alligator being wrangled out of a pool in Odessa, Fla.

Just another day in the Sunshine state.

Florida police say they had to assist a trapper Thursday after a 9-foot alligator was spotted taking a dip in an Odessa homeowners’ pool.

A video posted online by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows the gator thrashing about as it was wrangled out of the water. A rubber duck pool toy, sporting a pair of shades, didn’t seem to mind the ruckus as it bobbed nearby.

“WOW - No fear from “Mr. Duck,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The homeowner, Suanne Wesselhoff, suspects the creature sneaked through a ripped section of her screened-in backyard patio. She said she was tipped off to the unwanted visitor after her dogs began barking.

"They kept sort of barking and kind of acting a little strange and for some reason, I looked over at the pool and I saw…what turned out to be a 9-foot alligator just lounging in my pool," she told WFTS.

Police with the alligator after it was taken out of the pool  (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

The incident Thursday is just the latest in a series of alligators taking dips in Florida pools.

A homeowner in Sarasota in early April said he found an 11-foot alligator taking a swim after hearing noise coming from the backyard.