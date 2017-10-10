'UFO' spotted over Yellowstone volcano?

A video has popped up on YouTube which purportedly shows a UFO zigzagging over the Yellowstone volcano.

The choppy video, which is more than 3 minutes in length, appears to show a metallic object in the sky. A bright light emerges from the object for a few seconds and then it speeds off into the distance. The video was taken on June 9, but only recently uploaded to the video-sharing site.

The famed Yellowstone volcano has become of interest in recent months, especially over the summer when more than 400 earthquakes hit in one week near the volcano.

“This is the highest number of earthquakes at Yellowstone within a single week in the past five years, but is fewer than weekly counts during similar earthquakes swarms in 2002, 2004, 2008 and 2010,” scientists explained in a June statement to the Star Valley Independent.

The scientists added, however, that the swarms are nothing new and are not a cause for worry. Experts at the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) say the risk of the Yellowstone supervolcano erupting is quite low, with a probability of one in 730,000.

Yellowstone has long been a hotspot for alien sightings and enthusiasts. According to the National UFO Reporting Center, there have been hundreds of reported sightings in the state of Wyoming, going all the way back to 1871.