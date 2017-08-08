Dinosaurs beheaded: Vandals attack dino models at museum

Stunned children discovered three beheaded model dinosaurs at Australia's National Dinosaur Museum.

Sky News reports that children found the damage to the velociraptor models at the Canberra museum on Aug. 6. Australian police say that the models were vandalized on the night of Aug. 5.

“A review of the CCTV shows that the damage occurred between 10:55pm and 11:20pm on Saturday night,” explained ACT Policing, in a statement. “At the time of the damage the three raptors were in an outside display area and the offenders had climbed a 4ft fence to gain entry.”

Police says that the damage sustained by the dinosaurs indicates that an angle grinder or hacksaw was used to remove the heads from the models’ bodies.

“The CCTV also showed a 4x4 dual cab utility drive along the western side of the building,” explained ACT Policing, in its statement. “Police believe that the occupants of this utility committed the property damage.”

This is not the first time that the museum’s dinosaurs have been targeted. The Canberra Times reports that in 2013 a fiberglass dinosaur was stolen from the museum in an apparent birthday prank. After a three-day hunt, the 10-foot-long model was recovered from a home in a Canberra suburb.

Museums’ dinosaur displays have been in the news during the last few weeks. The Natural History Museum in London, for example, recently confirmed that it is changing a dinosaur display after a 10-year-old boy pointed out an error.

