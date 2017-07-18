'Jurassic Park' was a lie: T. Rex couldn't run fast, scientists say

Even though Dr. Ian Malcom kept saying, "Must go faster" to get away from the T. Rex in "Jurassic Park," all they really had to do was step on the gas a little bit.

University of Manchester scientists have released findings that say the size and weight of an adult T. rex wouldn't allow the bipedal predator to surpass speeds of 12 miles per hour.

In the movie, John Hammond, played by Sir Richard Attenborough, says they clocked the T. rex at 32 miles per hour.

LOCH NESS MONSTER REDUX? DONSAUR-LIKE CREATURE REPORTEDLY SPOTTED IN NORTH CAROLINA



The study, published in PeerJ, used a computer simulation to come up with the top speed for the creature which has been debated ad nauseam.

The scientists, led by Professor William Sellers, presented two biomechanical techniques (multibody dynamic analysis and skeletal stress analysis) to show that T. rex's skeleton just could not handle the stress of high speeds.

If it went from a brisk walk to a sprint, its legs would snap, rendering it unable to catch its prey.

"Combining these two approaches reduces the high-level of uncertainty in previous predictions associated with unknown soft tissue parameters in dinosaurs, and demonstrates that the relatively long limb segments of T. rex—long argued to indicate competent running ability—would actually have mechanically limited this species to walking gaits," the study reads.

Even though the T. Rex couldn't outrun a cheetah, its enormous body and frightening roar would be no match for most humans.

The average speed of a hman jogging is between 4 and 5 miles an hour, according to Runner's World. Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, ran the 100-meter dash in 9.58 seconds, which translates to an average speed of around 23 miles per hour, peaking at 30 miles per hour.