Glacier in Swiss Alps melts, revealing couple who disappeared 70 years ago

More than 70 years ago, a couple left their home in the Swiss Alps to milk their cows. They were never seen again.

Last week, a melting glacier led to the discovery of two bodies near a ski lift on the Tsanfleuron glacier, by a worker for a resort company.

"The bodies were lying near each other. It was a man and a woman wearing clothing dating from the period of World War II," Glacier 3000 director Bernhard Tschannen told local media, according to Reuters. "They were perfectly preserved in the glacier and their belongings were intact."

Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin left their home in Switzerland's Valais canton on Aug. 15, 1942, according to Reuters. They were heading to their cows on a meadow above, but never returned home.

Their youngest daughter Marceline Udry-Dumoulin, now 79, told the Le Matin newspaper of Lausanne, Switzerland, that she and her six siblings never stopped looking for their parents.

Finding the two bodies has brought her a "deep sense of calm," she said.

Tschannen told the Tribune de Geneve that the couple likely fell into a crevasse, "where they stayed for decades. As the glacier receded, it gave up their bodies."

Udry-Dumoulin told Le Matin that it was the first time her mother had accompanied her father on the trip. "She was always pregnant and couldn't climb in the difficult conditions of a glacier."

She said for the long-awaited funeral, she plans to wear white, not black.

"It represents hope, which I never lost."