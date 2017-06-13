Shark sightings on the rise? What you need to know

Reports of shark sightings and attacks along the West Coast have popped up in the media more often lately than in years past. Horrifying accounts of legs and arms being torn off by sharks have reestablished the Jaws mentality. Beaches across the country have been reporting more frequent accounts of shark sightings and attacks.

In May, more than a dozen great white sharks were spotted off the coast of California, prompting emergency officials to warn paddleboarders: "Exit the water in a calm manner." A woman at a beach in northern San Diego lost a large chunk of her leg when a shark pulled her into the water. She would not have survived had a nearby surfer not heard her screams and rescued her. The next day, a drone camera captured a great white shark less than a quarter of a mile from swimmers in that same area.

Why the increased sightings? Warmer waters have drawn many sharks closer to shores, according to analysts. In addition, more Americans are frequenting the beach and participating in high risk activities such as surfing and diving, according to George Burgess, the director of the International Shark Attack File in Florida. A strong economy has contributed to more beach-goers as well.

BAHAMAS SHARK BITES OFF NORTH CAROLINA WOMAN'S ARM

While it may have been easier for attacks to go unreported in the past, more people are bringing smartphones to the beach and capturing every sighting and attack, spreading the news of sharks faster and more frequently. Burgess told National Geographic, “now, every bite is a headline, because everyone has a phone on the beach and can record the event.”

Outside the West Coast this month: A North Carolina woman vacationing in the Bahamas found herself face to face with a shark, which ripped her arm off. And, a man off the coast of Florida recorded his own attack, as a 7-foot reef shark appeared and managed to get a major bit of his leg. The man needed 56 stitches.

Although attacks seem to be more frequent, the risk of death by shark is still low. In comparing sharks to car crashes, Burgess says, “there were more car fatalities in 2015 than 1950, but that doesn’t mean cars are more dangerous, it means there are a lot more out there.” Not only are there more swimmers in the water, but more sharks as well.

The El Nino weather phenomenon has pushed warmer water further north, pushing sharks up to the coast of Southern California. Temperatures are rising and a lack of severe storms in developed countries has resulted in waters that used to never see sharks having more frequent sightings. The author of “Sharks: Ancient Predators in a Modern Sea,” Salvador Jorgensen, says “water temperature plays a huge role in where and how many smaller white sharks are seen,” The Mercury News reported.

GREAT WHITE SHARK STUCK IN SHALLOW WATERS CAPTURED ON VIDEO

Researchers like Jorgensen can’t confirm white shark populations are on the rise but their main food sources – elephant seals, sea lions, and harbor seals – are thriving, according to the report.

With more sharks in the water, there are still ways to prevent risk of attack. Experts recommend avoiding the water at night, staying away from fishing activity, and covering up any cuts that might bleed in the water.