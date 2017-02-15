Creepy honor: Tom Brady gets a cockroach named after him

Tom Brady has five Super Bowl victories to his name, and now he has something else, too: a little cockroach with his name.
The dubious honor stems from a bet that Zoo Atlanta (located in Atlanta, home of the Falcons) made with the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island (loyal to the New England Patriots). The terms? The losing side would give a baby animal in its zoo the name of the winning team’s quarterback.
Well, the Falcons lost, and so Zoo Atlanta did dub an animal "Tom Brady." It’s a little baby Madagascar hissing cockroach, as revealed in an Instagram video.
I 'ROACH' YOU THIS VALENTINE: BRONX ZOO OFFERS CREEPY GIFT
A comment on that post explained that the plan— on both sides— involved a cockroach all along, so perhaps it shouldn't be interpreted as too much of a snub.
Well … the New England Patriots won #SuperBowlLI, so that means we lost our bet with Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village. Before the game, our two zoos decided the losing side would name one of their baby animals after the winning team’s star quarterback, and figuring the losing side would be pretty bitter about it, we came to the agreement that baby animal … would be a Madagascar hissing cockroach. So without further ado - Meet our newly-named Program Animal family!
According to National Geographic, a wild Madagascar hissing cockroach has a lifespan of about two to five years, which means that Tom Brady (the athlete, not the roach) won’t have to worry for too long about an insect sharing his name.