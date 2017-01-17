A 4,000-year-old Stone Age selfie has been unearthed from one of Britain’s spookiest areas.

Stunned Gordon Holmes, 64, discovered the ancient picture of a face etched into a rock on Baildon Moor in Yorkshire.

Gordon said: “I realised that I was looking at a Stone Age selfie.”

“It also shows a stick figure, which I presume is the artist, sitting or standing in the local landscape or round a fire with almost like a speech bubble above their head showing Cassiopeia above him. It is as if he has carved a selfie of himself.”

Ironically, Cassiopeia – which the artist appears to have drawn himself under – is a constellation named after the vain queen Cassiopeia in Greek mythology, who loved bragging about her ravishing looks.

While the portrait might not be as old as the hieroglyphics drawn by the Ancient Egyptians, it’s an incredible marker for British history.

“I know there could be earlier interpretations of selfies, such as those drawn in hieroglyphics by the Ancient Egyptians, but this stone carving selfie on Baildon Moor may well be the earliest example in Britain,” Mr Holmes added.

Gordon is convinced that the moors hold lots more spooky symbols and etchings that point to mystical workings in ancient Britain.

The retired design engineer and IT technician has dedicated his life to studying the weathered ancient carvings.

He added: ”There are many cup and ring stones around the moors, carved into millstone grit.

”But there are at least five such rocks with carvings representing aspects of the night sky which are on Baildon Moor.

“It seems that only Baildon Moor carvings correlated to patterns of star constellations.

“The other moors of Ilkley, Rivock Edge, Harden and Bingley only have the odd example of astronomical significance.

“What’s more, these five appear to have a particular style, a bit like handwriting, and I am convinced they are by the same artist.

“My father said to me all those years ago that no-one knew what the markings were, so I made it a mission to find out. I discovered the carvings showed the Pole Star, Cassiopeia, Hyades and Pleiades.

“One particular stone shows Cassiopeia, distinctive in the night sky because it forms a clear ‘W’ shape.”

