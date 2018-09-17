Late music legend Leon Russell's home and studio for sale

This house is alive with the sound of music.

The Tennessee home of late songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Leon Russell is on the market for $1.39 million, according to a Zillow listing.

The bearded, long-haired Oklahoma native, who died in his sleep in 2016 at age 74, was known for collaborations with artists such as Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, Ringo Starr, the Beach Boys and Elton John. John, who joined forces with Russell on 2010’s “The Union” album, considered Russell a mentor.

“I loved him and always will,” John posted on Instagram at the time of Russell’s death.

Russell, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, also recorded and performed as a solo artist. His 1970 hit “A Song for You” was later covered by Ray Charles, Cher and many others.

The 6,120-square-foot home, about 25 miles east of downtown Nashville at 5040 Porter Hurt Road in Hermitage, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two powder rooms. Standing in a cul-de-sac, it boasts considerable curb appeal thanks to a dramatic sloping roof and landscaping with colorful crepe myrtle trees.

The 1992-built property also includes a custom elevator, a blue-toned library with a coffered ceiling, an open kitchen and several fireplaces. Outside, a patio leads to a koi pond with a waterfall. Of course, the home wouldn’t be complete without a recording studio, which the listing notes is just the way Russell left it.

