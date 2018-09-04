Tiny St. Louis apartment with kitchen-bathroom combo makes waves

A listing for a tiny St. Louis apartment has gone viral because of its unique layout in which the kitchen and bathroom are the same place.

The 200-square-foot two-room apartment in St. Louis’ popular Central West End gained notoriety after an ad with a photo was posted showing a kitchen sink and a bathtub separated only by a toilet.

Harold Karabell of S.F. Shannon Real Estate Management said that the quaint apartment was rented out for $525-per-month and the new tenant loves it.

The design had many people wondering if it was actually legal.

Karabell told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that despite its unusual set up, the place is “a legitimate apartment” that’s “passed all city inspections.”

The 111-year-old building originally housed 12 luxury apartments. Karabell says that around the time of the Great Depression, it was remade into 50 small units, the studio the smallest among them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.