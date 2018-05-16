Oklahoma couple puts 4,000 square foot home on market for $1

An Oklahoma couple has listed their four-bedroom, four-bath home for $1 in hopes of gaining high interest.

The Oklahoman reports that Dan and Sharla Bradley listed the more than 4,000-square-foot home on Friday.

Real estate agent Ryan Hukill said Wednesday that the couple has received “tons” of inquiries and offers, but didn’t have anything “nailed down yet.”

The Logan County home is located in the Deer Creek school district. Hukill says the home’s combination of neighborhoods made it difficult to use comparable sales in determining an asking price.

The Bradleys opted to start at $1 to test the market. Hukill says the price has “created a little bit of a storm” with a lot of publicity.

The Bradleys built their custom home on 2 acres in 2012.