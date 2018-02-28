Bobby Berk of Netflix's 'Queer Eye' on the one change he'd make to the Oval Office

When it comes to home décor, interior design expert Bobby Berk of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” knows a thing or two about making a space look gorgeous.

The Texas-born entrepreneur behind Bobby Berk Home chatted exclusively with Fox News about common design mistakes, the importance of a neat bathroom, and just what style elements he’d change in the Oval Office. In fact, he reviewed several other celebrity homes, belonging to everyone from Kim Kardashian to Elvis Presley.

Berk, however, claims interior design doesn't need to be overwhelming, but suggests that going the extra mile to bring warmth into a home will always be worthwhile.

“Design doesn’t have to be daunting. Some people really find it challenging to take on their entire home, because they don’t know their aesthetic, they don’t know where they want to go,” Berk said.

“My advice is always find that one piece you love. It could be a pillow, it could be a sofa, it could be a china cabinet – find that one piece and build off that, because if there’s a piece you’re really in love with, it’s a good indication you want to go in that style direction,” he added.

Watch Berk's segment above for more on his design ideas — including his thoughts on Buckingham Palace's interiors.