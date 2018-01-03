Chip and Joanna Gaines expand Target collection

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines may be winding down their beloved HGTV show, but are just revving up their retail engines. On Jan. 2, Architectural Digest reported that the Gaines’ Hearth & Hand collection is getting a 140-item refresh just two months after debuting at Target.

Expanding the original offerings of the homeware line, new merchandise includes office supplies, tabletop décor, glass and terracotta jars, fresh faux florals, greenery and dishware. The refresh is a seamless addition to Magnolia’s signature “modern farmhouse” look, AD notes.

Falling in the same price point as the initial offering with items ranging from 99 cents to $129.99, Joanna has vocalized that affordability is critical to their aesthetic.

“At the core of the Magnolia brand is the desire to make homes beautiful, but with a focus on family and practicality. We want to create spaces that families want to gather in,” she said in a press release. “We’ve always dreamed of working with a retailer to create a collection that could reach more people at a more affordable price point.”

“Coming together with Target not only allows us to design beautiful pieces for people all over the country, it also allows us to help communities in a bigger way than we could have ever imagined,” Gaines added.

While no Chip and Jo-approved shiplap is yet available from the highly anticipated and slightly controversial line, the collection isn’t the only thing the Waco power couple is expanding. On Jan. 2, Chip announced via Instagram that they are expecting their fifth child.