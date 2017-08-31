Earn the Ultimate Badge When You Buy This Former Girl Scouts Camp in Pennsylvania

What's the ultimate playground for a nature enthusiast? A Girl Scouts camp, of course.

Perhaps you run a company or lead an organization that hosts retreats. Voila! This camp in Pennsylvania’s Allegheny Mountain region is the perfect spot. It's on the market for only $675,000 and represented by Brian Bullard of Timberland Realty.

Known as Camp Curry Creek, this former Girl Scouts campground hosted thousands of members over the years. It's located just a 15-minute drive off Interstate 80, Pittsburgh is about a two-hour drive to the southwest, and State College (home to Penn State University) is just 90 minutes away.

If you like to fish, you couldn't ask for a better setting than these 62 acres. Trout swim in the creek that runs through the property, and a 4-acre pond is stocked with bass. Stake your spot in the ranch-style Rangers House, which has three bedrooms and two baths. The 1,850-square-foot house also includes a finished basement.

Also on the property is a fenced-in outdoor pool, an open-walled picnic shelter, lean-tos tucked into the woods, and many outbuildings to store outdoor furniture, kayaks and canoes, motorized vehicles, tools and more.

The interior spaces offer the next owner plenty of flexibility. The former recreation hall could become a meeting or events space. Other buildings included with the sale are the 860-square-foot environmental center and the 2,720-square-foot dining hall. The dining hall features two fireplaces, a vaulted ceiling, and tongue-and-groove walls.

In the 3,360-square-foot Jackie Schoch Lodge, which comfortably housed 20 overnight campers, there’s a kitchen, shower stall, bathroom, and wood-burning stove. The lower level could be expanded, and the covered porch stretches the length of the building.

And because there were once hundreds of campers to feed in one day, there is no shortage of burners and refrigerators. However, if you are expecting granite countertops and oven warmers, you’ll have to allow room in your budget for a makeover.

All of the buildings are accessible by wheelchair and connected to a public sewer. The on-site maintenance shop is heated and has three overhead doors, ideal for storing vehicles during winter.

