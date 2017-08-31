Adam Lambert's Luxe Los Angeles House Rocks the Real Estate Market

Glam rocker Adam Lambert, one of the most versatile and successful alums from "American Idol," is currently on a break from his Queen + Adam Lambert tour.

It looks like he also wants to take a break from his ultramodern party pad overlooking the Sunset Strip—it's now on the market for $4 million.

A house was originally built on the lot in 1947, but it's been glamorously remodeled and completely rebuilt over the last several years. When Lambert paid $3 million for the place in 2014, it had four bedrooms and 3.5 baths over 3,799 square feet of interior space.

"The home has a boutique hotel vibe," says listing agent Brad Downs of Rodeo Realty. Indeed it does—with the massive, covered loggia, which is more like an outdoor living room, alongside a large, amoeba-shaped pool. The outdoor space reminds us a lot of Beverly Hills' famous Avalon Hotel, the swank and sophisticated haunt where stars like Marilyn Monroe and Lucille Ball used to stay.

Other areas where Lambert probably entertained include an outdoor, 10-person spa attached to that curvaceous pool, which has a waterfall flowing into it, and a fire pit. Fleetwood doors enabled his guests to flow from the inside out or the outside in, where they could nosh in a formal dining room with a wall of built-in, climate-controlled wine towers.

Lambert's guests doubtless feasted on cuisine prepared in a gourmet kitchen with chef's grade Viking appliances and a massive center island.

For more private pursuits, the master suite has killer views from two balconies, a sitting room, a fireplace, a massive walk-in closet, a bath with green marble, a steam shower, and a soaking tub.

Above that is a third-level space with its own entrance, which can be used as a fourth bedroom, a guest suite, a screening room, a private home office, studio, or a gym, as Lambert has most recently been using it.

With Lambert's current success, few remember that the 35-year-old Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and actor was the runner-up on the eighth season of "American Idol" back in 2009. The Queen + Adam Lambert tour will soon be taking him to Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. On tour, he belts Freddy Mercury faves, as well as his own solo hits, with the iconic rock band Queen behind him.

His latest single, "Two Fux," which he recorded with Queen and released in June, has been extremely well-received. Esquire called it "effervescent and a showcase for the nosebleed-inducing heights his falsetto can scale."

