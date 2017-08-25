6 tips for cleaning your kitchen's stainless steel appliances and surfaces

Stainless steel is a beautiful finish, but to keep it looking its best, especially if you have a family of little ones, can be a big job. Here are a few quick cleaning tips to help you keep your stainless steel gleaming.

1. Remove knobs for a complete clean. When cleaning your stainless steel range and oven, remember to remove the control knobs to reach hidden dirt and grime. Just cleaning around knobs can cause a buildup that’s unsanitary and hard to remove.

2. Stainless steel handles need extra attention. Since the handles on your stainless steel appliances are used the most, they should be wiped down weekly with a damp microfiber cloth. Fine-woven microfiber cloths, such as the ones used for cleaning eyeglasses, can be found at retail chains and grocery stores. They work great to remove dust and don’t leave any streaks or smears. There’s no need for harsh chemicals to clean your stainless steel appliances and surfaces.

RELATED: 550K+ Designer-Approved Kitchen Decorating Ideas

3. Fight oxidization. Stainless steel oxidizes over time. To remove this film, you can use pumice powder mixed with water. Pumice powder can be found online and at most hardware stores. Apply this paste following the “grain” of the stainless steel then rinse with warm water. You will be surprised to see how black the cloth is when you finish.

4. Clean those countertops. Stainless steel countertops are the choice of professional kitchens because they are designed to hold up to constant abuse. To keep them looking clean and shiny, you want to avoid using an abrasive cleanser. Instead, try using just a drop of a gentle dish soap and warm water. This mixture will keep your counters clean and scratch free.

5. Give your hood a helping hand. Stainless steel stove hoods need to be cleaned weekly to prevent a buildup of grease and dust. Cooking grease mixes with dust in the air and lands on the stove hood, making it thick and hard to remove. A simple cleaning remedy is to spray a cloth with rubbing alcohol and wipe it over the top of the hood. Make sure not to use the rubbing alcohol near an open flame.

RELATED: Low-Maintenance Range Hoods in Every Finish

6. Banish burn marks. If you have some burn marks that just won’t come off your stainless steel stove, try this simple DIY recipe:

1 cup baking soda

¼ cup lemon juice

3 tablespoons Borax

Club soda (for rinsing)

Combine the first three ingredients to make a cleaning paste. Apply this paste to the entire stained area with a soft cloth. Scrub in the same direction as the grain of the stainless steel. Rinse with club soda and wipe dry with a microfiber cloth.