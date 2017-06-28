Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis buy $10 million beach house in Santa Barbara

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have come a long way since they were hanging out in Eric's basement on "That '70s Show."

Kutcher and Kunis recently purchased a $10 million beach house on the California coast, Trulia reports. The classic California home has expansive windows with plenty of natural light, and with six bedrooms and six bathrooms, there is lots of room for the couple and their two young children to enjoy.

The Kutcher-Kunis' new ocean-front home is a 15-minute drive from Santa Barbara and Montecito, where other A-Listers like Natalie Portman and Ellen DeGeneres have vacation properties, though DeGeneres' 16-acre estate is on the market for $45 million. The area is known for its picturesque beaches and charming ambience, making it a quiet respite for the famous family.

The Santa Barbara escape has views of the ocean on one side and the Santa Ynez Mountains on the other, and has a ground-level porch as well as a second-floor balcony to enjoy the scenery from outdoors while soaking up the Santa Barbara sun. The eat-in kitchen has a large peninsula for casual family get-togethers, and the outdoor dining and living space is perfect for entertaining guests.

With 3,100 square feet to decorate, Kunis has her work cut out for her, but this won't be her first time taking on a major home-design project. Earlier this year, the then-pregnant actress [starred in an episode of "My Houzz," surprising her parents with a condo renovation.

Kutcher and Kunis' primary residence — a 10-bedroom, 7,351-square-foot property — is in nearby Beverly Hills, 90 miles south of Santa Barbara. According to Us Weekly, the couple purchased that home in 2014 for $10.215 million.